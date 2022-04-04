ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Driverless Tech CEO: This Will Be the First Autonomous Driving to Take Off

By Toby Bordelon
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Autonomous driving technology has the potential to...

www.fool.com

Comments / 1

Related
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Electric Truck Autonomous Highway Driving

We've heard plenty of talk from Rivian about its goals for autonomous driving technology. However, this is one of the first videos we've seen that shows off the Rivian R1T's ability to "drive itself" on the highway. The video comes from engineer, computer programmer, and entrepreneur Amin Hajihosseinlu, who has...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Driving#Tech#Economy#Driving Technology#Vehicles#Motley Fool#Evocargo
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 by July?

Shiba Inu delivered a historic gain of roughly 46,000,000% in 2021. An upcoming catalyst that's key to the development of NFT-based gaming could be a big influence on SHIB's price. While investor excitement is high, so are the number of potential red flags. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

You don't need to know a lot about investing to build wealth. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic investment for many reasons. By investing just a few hundred dollars per month, you could earn $1 million or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

5 Reasons to Sell a Home As-Is

Any house can be sold as-is -- it just means the seller isn’t doing any repairs. It could be a solid strategy for your property, depending on your situation. You'll be leaving money on the table, but you could still stand to make some, too. You’re reading a free...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2022 and Holding Forever

If you buy stocks for multiple decades, they can 10x or even 100x your initial investment. Autodesk is a software company serving the engineering, construction, and architecture industries. Nelnet is a diversified conglomerate with a great track record of compounding shareholder value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in April

Cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market over the past two years. This crypto trio lacks the competitive advantages and differentiation needed to stand out. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

Some stocks have ridden a wave of investor enthusiasm higher in the weeks and months leading up to a stock split. Tesla's industry-leading position and robust financial performance suggest the future is bright. One key factor could dictate whether you should buy shares now or wait until after the split.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Prerequisites Before Autonomous Vehicles Can Take Over the Roads

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this interview clip from Motley Fool Live,...
CARS
TechCrunch

LinkSquares benefits from the legal tech boom with a fresh $100M

“With this new investment, we will continue to grow our business with in-house legal teams, continue to grow our presence in international markets, like Canada, the U.K. and Australia, [and build a] multi-product suite that expands beyond contract lifecycle management into other use cases for in-house legal teams,” CEO Vishal Sunak told TechCrunch via email. “[We] think that … there’s an opportunity to build more products that the entire legal team can use in areas like intellectual property management, outside counsel, [and] governance risk compliance.”
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Instacart wants to sell enterprise software to grocery stores

Instacart will now start offering software services to all grocery stores, moving beyond the company's primary focus on food delivery through gig work. The Instacart Platform will offer software management services for ecommerce, fulfillment, ads, insights and other data for any grocery store, not just those that partner with Instacart for delivery services. Fidji Simo, the company's CEO, said in a press release that the new software platform is based on insights the company has gathered through partnering with grocers on delivery and building custom digital stores.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Truck Tech: Autonomous dashboard edition

This week, an autonomous truck dashboard from KeyBanc; Embark Trucks’ co-founder gives his 2022 salary to future robot builders; Aurora’s case for symbiosis of car and truck autonomy; ZF’s really big brake job; and Great Dane’s sales boss says trailer repair shops are filling up as new equipment remains hard to get.
CARS
International Business Times

Toyota, Aurora Test-drive Autonomous Ride-hailing Fleet In Texas

Japan's Toyota Motor and Aurora Innovation Inc, a U.S. developer of automated driving systems, have started testing autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas, with two safety operators and no passenger on board, Aurora said on Tuesday. Toyota's Sienna minivans, retrofitted with Aurora's self-driving system, will be tested on highways and suburban...
TEXAS STATE
marketplace.org

Tech competition heats up at the checkout

Supermarkets are increasingly becoming testing grounds for some of the latest technology. Many of us are accustomed to self-checkout kiosks where you can scan, bag and pay for your items without the help of a cashier. At the Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club, customers can now use an app to scan...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Nature.com

Potential risk assessment for safe driving of autonomous vehicles under occluded vision

This study aimed to explore how autonomous vehicles can predict potential risks and efficiently pass through the dangerous interaction areas in the face of occluded scenes or limited visual scope. First, a Dynamic Bayesian Network based model for real-time assessment of potential risks is proposed, which enables autonomous vehicles to observe the surrounding risk factors, and infer and quantify the potential risks at the visually occluded areas. The risk distance coefficient is established to integrate the perception interaction ability of traffic participants into the model. Second, the predicted potential risk is applied to vehicle motion planning. The vehicle movement is improved by adjusting the speed and heading angle control. Finally, a dynamic simulation platform is built to verify the proposed model in two specific scenarios of view occlusion. The model has been compared with the existing methods, the autonomous vehicles can accurately assess the potential danger of the occluded areas in real-time and can safely, comfortably, and effectively pass through the dangerous interaction areas.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy