‘They are spitting on our culture’: These celebrities have been accused of cultural appropriation

Growing up on Nipissing First Nation—my Indigenous territory in Ontario, Canada—someone in my big, crazy family was always creating. My mother is Ojibwe and one of 18 siblings, and when we weren’t all gathering for a gigantic Sunday breakfast at my grandmother Leda’s home, you would find my aunties either cooking, sewing, or beading on their own accord. Walking into any one of my auntie’s houses, you’d always see a project in action—they could be making my sister’s jingle dress for the summer powwow, or crafting a pair of fur-lined moccasins for my cousin’s upcoming birthday. Though my reservation is remote and hours away from any big city, witnessing this constant designing-in-action on the rez is what, as I would later realize, ignited my love for fashion. After all, I was witnessing special, handmade creations come to life almost on the daily.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 DAYS AGO