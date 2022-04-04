ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Tennessee anesthesiologist trains hundreds of Ukrainians to be combat medics

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnesthesiologist Russ Frazier, MD, spent two weeks in Ukraine providing medical services and training to civilians, members of the military and other physicians...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 1

