Just a short drive from some of the tallest peaks and most rugged wilderness east of the Mississippi, Charlotte, North Carolina, is a hidden gem for outdoor lovers. Charlotte is a city that feels like it was made for cyclists and runners, and with a plethora of waterfalls, swimming holes, rock climbing crags, paddling routes, and more, it’s easy to create an adventure-filled itinerary in the Tarheel State. Once you take into account the vibrant, diverse culture, delicious food, great year-round weather, wealth of breweries, and entertainment options, the Queen City might be hard to leave at all.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO