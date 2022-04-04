Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Suiting up against Arizona

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
With less than four weeks left in the NHL's 2021-22 regular season, one of the more tantalizing playoff races is for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Heading into Sunday's games, the Dallas Stars are one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams taking the ice tonight. FiveThirtyEight gives the Stars an 89% chance of making the playoffs, while the Knights have a 51% chance.
The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten the goaltending they’ve needed recently, especially not from Mike Smith, and as we creep closer to the end of the regular season, the team will need help. The trade deadline is long gone, and general manager Ken Holland was comfortable enough with the Oilers’ goaltending to stand pat. The problem is they haven’t been (from “Mike Smith’s struggles are real and they are spectacular. Whatever are the Edmonton Oilers to do?”, Edmonton Journal, Feb. 24, 2022).
It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
Tarasenko scored a pair of goals on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Tarasenko had the game-winner with his second-period tally, and he added an insurance goal in the third. His line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich combined for eight points to pace the Blues' offense. With five goals and two helpers in his last seven contests, Tarasenko continues to be a steady scorer. He's over the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, and he's logged 25 goals, 36 assists, 194 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-1 rating in 62 outings this season.
Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Schmaltz set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 15 seconds left in the extra session. The helper gave Schmaltz six points in his last seven outings. He's at 48 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests, though linemate Clayton Keller (leg) is done for the year. That could lead to Schmaltz taking a step back on offense over the final month of the season, as the two forwards showed strong chemistry.
Leddy notched a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Leddy had the secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Leddy has assists in consecutive contests for just the second time this season. The veteran defenseman has collected four points in eight games with the Blues, putting him at 20 points, 61 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating through 63 outings when adding his contributions for the Red Wings prior to the trade deadline.
Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
New York Rangers (44-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-39-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup with New York after losing three straight games. The Devils are 15-23-4 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1...
There are plenty of explanations for the Stars' 4-1 loss at Seattle Sunday night. Dallas was playing on the second night of a back-to-back with travel, and in fact was finishing a stretch in which it played 12 of 15 games on the road, with the three home games split into one-game homestands.
O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
The Dallas Stars return home to face the New York Islanders on NASA night at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The game will begin a home-heavy month of March that sees the Stars play 10 of their final 14 games on home ice to finish out the regular season.
Dallas Stars (39-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into a matchup against Seattle as winners of three straight games. The Kraken are 10-28-0 against conference opponents. Seattle scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jared...
On Sunday, against his childhood favourite team in the Detroit Red Wings, Josh Norris capped an impressive 5-2 Ottawa Senators’ win with a hat trick — the first of his young NHL career. He noted he couldn’t remember the last time he had one, and guessed that, “it was probably peewee or something,” and that he, “literally never had one in junior or college,” (from, ‘Josh Norris caps off an emotional day with hat-trick against Detroit’, Ottawa Sun, 4/3/22)
LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
The Minnesota Wild had a week full of games that involved some of the league’s toughest teams. They came out on top against the Colorado Avalanche in the last Check-In and this week they faced the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and lastly the Washington Capitals. They emerged victorious in three out of the four games with the only loss being in overtime to the Penguins.
The Anaheim Ducks were able to snap their 11-game losing streak last week but couldn’t follow it up with another solid performance on Sunday night. Not only were they trounced by the Edmonton Oilers, but they could now also be without their top goal-scorer for an extended period of time.
