ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings' Kyle Criscuolo: Sent back to minors

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Criscuolo was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday. Criscuolo has played...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
markerzone.com

BOB HARTLEY ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM KHL; SAYS HE'S NOT DONE COACHING

After four years in Russia as head coach of the KHL's Avangard Omsk, Bob Hartley has announced he's not returning next season. "When I signed my second contract with Avangard, I had already decided that this would be my last contract, my last two years," Hartley told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday. "Hockey gave me everything in life, but I have a family. I would really like to live in Omsk. I worked 18 years in a factory, grew up in a small town where, like Omsk, it's snowy and cold. But it was time to spend time with my family, I have two granddaughters. I never celebrated Christmas with them, their birthdays."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Criscuolo
markerzone.com

COLE CAUFIELD TELLS COACHING STAFF TO RECORD JESSE YLONEN'S TYING GOAL (VIDEO)

Saturday night's Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning proved to be a highly-entertaining game despite the two teams being so far apart in the standings. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the game ending on a Nick Suzuki shootout goal to give the Canadiens...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Red Wings#Ahl Grand Rapids
News 8 WROC

Red Wings bringing back Clean Sweep in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring is here and the Red Wings are stepping in to get the community cleaned up and looking nice around Rochester. The Clean Sweep is returning in 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It’s an annual event where Rochester Red Wings and volunteers spend time cleaning up neighborhoods […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Between pipes versus Canes

Anderson will be tending the twine against Carolina at home Tuesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports. Anderson is undefeated in regulation over his last five appearances, posting a 3-0-2 record, 2.88 GAA and .894 save percentage. At this point, the 40-year-old goalie will be a long shot to reach the 20-win mark but could still offer decent fantasy value given the right matchup.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings conclude season series with Bruins on Tuesday

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Boston Bruins for the final time this season on Tuesday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network. On Sunday against the Ottawa Senators, the Wings took a 1-0...
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Won't make Opening Day roster

Allen (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's season opener in St. Louis and is expected to be placed on either the 10- or 60-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen was sent in for an MRI after he exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Dropped from big-league camp

The Phillies reassigned Bellatti to minor-league camp Tuesday. Bellatti resurfaced in the majors in 2021 for three appearances out of the Miami bullpen, after his lone big-league action prior to that came with the Rays in 2015. The 31-year-old righty was outrighted off Miami's roster in October before he joined the Phillies on a minor-league deal in December. He'll likely report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the 2022 campaign, hoping to pitch well enough to earn another look in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Red Wings baseball is back

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Red Wings baseball is back. Tuesday’s season opener will be an away game in Ohio against the Toledo Mud Hens. Fans can watch the game on video boards at Frontier Field. It's part of the Red Wings' ' "baseball's back bash", which was postponed last week due to weather.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: Secures spot on roster

Manager David Bell said Monday that Farmer has made the Reds' Opening Day roster, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Cincinnati will make Farmer's addition to the roster official by selecting his contract at some point shortly before Thursday's Opening Day game in Atlanta. The right-hander earned a spot in the bullpen after striking out nine and allowing three baserunners over five innings in Cactus League play.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy