NHL

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Earns power-play helper

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kessel logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win...

www.cbssports.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

Colorado plays Pittsburgh on 3-game win streak

PITTSBURGH — Colorado heads into a matchup with Pittsburgh as winners of three games in a row. The Penguins are 19-10-5 at home. Pittsburgh averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Kris Letang leads the team averaging 0.3. The Avalanche are 21-10-3 in road...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: April 5, 2022 | Sabres homestand wraps up against Hurricanes

A subscription is required to watch tonight's game on ESPN+ or Hulu. The Buffalo Sabres' next two games are against the Carolina Hurricanes. Tonight, the clubs will go head-to-head at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. To watch from home, you'll need a...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Strong Start Fizzles, Colorado Breezes Past Penguins 6-4

Second verse same as the first. Saturday, Colorado beat the Penguins 3-2, but the Penguins carried the play. On Tuesday night, the Penguins carried the play in the first period, but Colorado eventually overwhelmed the Penguins in the second and beginning of the third period. The Penguins scored a pair of garbage time goals, but lost 6-4 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
Person
Phil Kessel
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). Tuesday's game is the front end of a home-and-home set. The scene will shift to Nationwide Arena...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes at Sabres

BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres meet for the first of two times in three days Tuesday, dropping the puck tonight at KeyBank Center. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 45-16-8 (98 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
#Coyotes#Blackhawks
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Won't make Opening Day roster

Allen (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's season opener in St. Louis and is expected to be placed on either the 10- or 60-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen was sent in for an MRI after he exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Fails to win starting spot

Sosa has lost the battle for the Cardinals' starting shortstop job to Paul DeJong, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Sosa moved ahead of DeJong on the depth chart last season, hitting .271/.346/.389 while his teammate struggled to a .197/.284/.390 line. DeJong was given the chance to win his old job back this spring, however, and he was able to do so. Expect Sosa's at-bats to be limited early in the year as a result, though he could certainly reclaim the role if DeJong stumbles out of the gate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB

