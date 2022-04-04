ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Slings assist Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Stralman recorded an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win...

www.cbssports.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

Colorado plays Pittsburgh on 3-game win streak

PITTSBURGH — Colorado heads into a matchup with Pittsburgh as winners of three games in a row. The Penguins are 19-10-5 at home. Pittsburgh averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Kris Letang leads the team averaging 0.3. The Avalanche are 21-10-3 in road...
NHL
FOX Sports

Devils face the Rangers on 3-game skid

New York Rangers (44-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-39-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup with New York after losing three straight games. The Devils are 15-23-4 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on game-winner

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Schmaltz set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 15 seconds left in the extra session. The helper gave Schmaltz six points in his last seven outings. He's at 48 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests, though linemate Clayton Keller (leg) is done for the year. That could lead to Schmaltz taking a step back on offense over the final month of the season, as the two forwards showed strong chemistry.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Picks up power-play assist

Leddy notched a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Leddy had the secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Leddy has assists in consecutive contests for just the second time this season. The veteran defenseman has collected four points in eight games with the Blues, putting him at 20 points, 61 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating through 63 outings when adding his contributions for the Red Wings prior to the trade deadline.
NHL
FOX Sports

Metropolitan leader Carolina and Buffalo meet

Carolina Hurricanes (45-16-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-34-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes face Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres are 11-19-10 in conference play. Buffalo is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals. The Hurricanes...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Cory Schneider Returned to Bridgeport

Goaltender was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders. Cory Schneider was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday morning. Schneider was an emergency recall on March 29, backing up Semyon Varlamov for three games before playing against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. Schneider stopped 27 of 30 shots in the win over the Devils in his first NHL game in over two calendar years.
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit takes on Boston on 6-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (44-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) LINE: Red Wings +163, Bruins -194; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its six-game skid when the Red Wings play Boston. The Red Wings have gone 6-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks fall to Coyotes in overtime

The Blackhawks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at the United Center on Sunday. 1. Jonathan Toews was honored before the game for hitting the 1,000-game milestone. It was a terrific ceremony all around, but the highlight of the night was when former alternate captains Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp and Andrew Shaw made a surprise appearance. The crowd absolutely erupted. The four of them, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane presented Toews with a silver stick.
NHL
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB
FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Stands out Sunday

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another stellar afternoon Sunday

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo home run and two runs overall in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. Rodriguez finished just a triple shy of the cycle before being pulled for a pinch runner in the seventh inning, putting together yet another stellar spring outing. The elite prospect's third multi-hit effort of the Cactus League play -- all of which have come in the last five games -- pushed his spring average to .419 (13-for-31), a number seemingly good enough to lock in an Opening Day roster spot. However, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports it's likely there won't be an official announcement until Tuesday on Seattle's final cutdowns, which will leave Rodriguez and fantasy managers in suspense for a bit longer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Won't make Opening Day roster

Allen (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's season opener in St. Louis and is expected to be placed on either the 10- or 60-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen was sent in for an MRI after he exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays...
MLB
CBS Sports

Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL

