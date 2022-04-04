ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek fire chief headed to state capitol

By FOX 17 News
 1 day ago
Battle Creek Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant accepted an offer from the City of Lansing to lead its fire department.

Sturdivant was one of two finalists at the end of a national search. His selection as the new chief was announced by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

“The Lansing Fire Department needs strong, steady leadership, and Chief Sturdivant will be an incredible asset to the City of Lansing," Schor stated. "Chief Sturdivant brings years of fire management experience, including extensive work with emergency medical services, training, budgeting, and positive relations with fire labor organizations and members. We had two great finalists for this position, but Chief Sturdivant stood out because of his leadership and analytical skills in leading large, diverse departments. I’m excited for him to get here and get started.”

Sturdivant has served as the Fire Chief in Battle Creek since 2018. He previously worked as the Executive Deputy Fire Chief in Petersburg, Virginia for 4 years; Fire Chief in Milpitas, California for 4 years; and Deputy Fire Chief in Scottsdale, Arizona for 5 years. Sturdivant began his fire service career in Fulton County, Georgia where he spent 15 years.. He earned a Master’s Degree from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security, and a Bachelor's Degree in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University.

“I am excited and honored to be selected to serve as Lansing’s next Fire Chief. I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Lansing Fire Department, city leaders, and community members to ensure the Lansing Fire Department is a leader in providing EMS, fire services and training throughout Michigan,” said Chief Sturdivant.

He was hired in August 2018 by Battle Creek. At the time Sturdivant say it was an exciting opportunity to come home and work in the city he grew up in. Now he'll be leaving, but staying close enough to visit home.

Sturdivant will start full-time with the Lansing Fire Department on Monday, May 2.

