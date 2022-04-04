ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Baggage piles up at PBIA after travel cancellations, delays

By Scott Sutton, Josh Navarro
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeTMc_0ez15CNS00

Some travelers in and out of Florida are still experiencing problems with their flights Monday following this weekend's travel nightmare that canceled thousands of flights across the country.

This is the third day that airports across the Sunshine State have had delays after strong storms blew through the region Saturday.

A Spirit Airlines flight from PBIA to Atlantic City, scheduled for 2:41 p.m., was canceled Monday.

RELATED: Airport delays, cancellations

Also, a 4:15 p.m. JetBlue flight to Westchester was also canceled, according to the PBIA flight status website .

In addition to these cancellations, afternoon and evening flights to Minneapolis, Washington-DCA, Atlanta, Boston, New York-JFK and Trenton from PBIA were all delayed.

One of the ramifications of the travel troubles is passengers being separated from their checked luggage.

Dozens of stranded suitcases, all from travelers on American Airlines flights, have been at PBIA for at least two days.

Some of the passengers said their flights were canceled when they were making a connection at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport over the weekend.

Torie Suarez of Port St. Lucie was among the many passengers whose flights were canceled with her luggage stranded at PBIA.

"I'm so stressed out, like I couldn't have any of my luggage or my bags. I was in Dallas," Suarez said. "They canceled my last connection flight. I just went on a fun vacation to Hawaii, and I had to stay in a hotel for two days."

WPTV
Pat Gillson searches for his baggage after arriving at PBIA on April 4, 2022.

Many of the travelers were put in hotels but without their luggage, because it was already on its way to West Palm Beach.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said severe weather from the weekend led to air control initiatives, which restricted and resulted in a number of delays and cancellations.

"Apparently, there was an issue with the luggage, but I got them," American Airlines passenger Nadia Paul said. "That's the most important thing for me. So, I was worried I wouldn't get them but they're here."

"This is piled up, but I am still taking a look," American Airlines passenger Pat Gillson. "I am not concerned yet, but check back in 10 minutes."

WPTV
American Airlines passenger Nadia Paul speaks at Palm Beach International Airport after arriving on a flight.

American Airlines said things progressed to normal operations Monday.

Multiple flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were also either experiencing delays or cancellations Monday afternoon.

Airlines canceled more than 3,300 flights and delayed thousands more this past weekend across the country, stranding travelers.

Scattered storms are in the forecast again Monday, which could hamper travel again throughout Florida.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Black Enterprise

Delta Passenger Plans To Sue Airline After Being Kicked Out For ‘Offensive’ Sweater

A passenger on a March 9 Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles was kicked off the plane for wearing what was considered to be offensive attire. Jauneil Brooks was removed from the aircraft for wearing and refusing to remove a sweater that read “F— Biden,” and in smaller print underneath, “And f— you for voting for him!” The Post Millennial reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Westchester, FL
State
Hawaii State
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Baggage#Luggage#Pbia#Joshnavarrotv
The Independent

Woman gets stuck in clear cruise ship water slide overhanging sea

Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Plus-size model calls out Delta over seatbelt length: ‘Figure it out’

Influencer Remi Bader has called out Delta Airlines for its seatbelt sizes in a video showing her unable to buckle the safety harness.Bader, a plus-size model and body positivity content creator, shared her concern with the airline in a video posted to TikTok this week.In the clip, it shows Bader sitting in her seat of the plane and holding one side of the seatbelt, which she is unable to fasten to the other.“Delta. Figure it out!” Bader wrote in the text caption on the clip, adding in the caption: “And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It...
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy