Humane contraception program merits governor’s support | Editorial

A budget provision that Florida Catholic Bishops want Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto. HB 5001, Florida Legislature/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Florida’s Catholic bishops again are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto something reasonable and humane that the Legislature has done to minimize abortions. DeSantis vetoed this program last year — which was a mistake. He should approve it this time.

Despite the harsh 15-week ban the Republican leadership passed this spring that the governor signed into law, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops wants church doctrine to also control how Florida women prevent unwanted pregnancies. That’s far beyond the proper separation of church and state and it elevates doctrine over common sense.

The surest and safest way to minimize abortions is to have fewer unplanned pregnancies. Abstinence, the method that some preach, often gives way to human nature. Contraception is more reliable, but some methods are more reliable than others.

After passing the bill (HB 5) prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of gestation with no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking, the Legislature took one responsible step to partly offset it.

Senate President Wilton Simpson saw to it that the budget included $2 million to provide women with hormonal long-acting reversible contraception or HLARC, for short. It refers to intrauterine devices or IUDs, and implants inserted under the skin of the upper arm. Those would be in addition to present contraceptive services. The Department of Health program is described in detail on Page 130 of the budget that’s on its way to DeSantis’ desk.

Planned Parenthood describes HLARC as the “most effective forms of reversible birth control. They’re safe and effective for most women and teens and can be removed at any time at a health center if you’re ready to get pregnant.”

‘Nascent human life’

But the bishops argue that these methods, unlike condoms or birth control pills, do not prevent conception. Rather, they stop a fertilized egg cell from implanting in the uterus. In Roman Catholic doctrine, that’s abortion. The bishops’ letter to DeSantis, a Catholic, calls it “ending nascent human life.”

But that’s not accurate. The primary mechanism of IUDs and implants is to prevent fertilization, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Their letter also claims that HLARCs have “negative side effects” on women who use them, that some of the Department of Health’s contracted providers might include “anti-family” agencies like Planned Parenthood, that contraceptives are already “widely available” to women through Florida Medicaid, and that “increasing access to contraception … fails to reduce unintended pregnancies or decrease abortion rates.”

The conference attached no supporting data to the letter.

Medical side effects are a matter properly left to women and their doctors and are no one else’s business. So is the choice of method. IUDs and implants are more reliable than pills someone can take or barrier methods that someone neglects to use in a moment of passion.

The “anti-family” pejorative is a cheap shot that is unworthy of the church. Family planning promotes healthy families. In a 2016 poll, much cited since, the Pew Research Center found that only 8% of Catholics agree with the church that contraceptive usage is morally wrong. Some 41% said it is morally acceptable and 4% said it isn’t even a moral issue. Barely half, 51%, considered abortion morally wrong.

The claim regarding the influence on abortion rates persists despite having been refuted.

Increased access to contraception significantly reduces unwanted pregnancies and abortions.

A controlled study in metropolitan St. Louis, which provided no-cost birth control to some 9,000 women and adolescents, reduced abortion from 62% to 78% below the national rate, according to a Washington University report.

In 2016, the Guttmacher Institute said in a major report that abortion declines began in 2008, three years before states began to pile on new obstacles. It said the percentage of unintended pregnancies ending in abortion did not decline, meaning that the drop in abortions owed to improved contraception.

According to Guttmacher, the lower incidence was notable among groups that had the highest rates of abortion, including Blacks, Hispanics, low-income women, women in their 20s and those with low educational attainment.

Pregnancy and poverty

In remarks to the media, Simpson emphasized the economic benefits to such women, to their children and to the state if they can reliably postpone pregnancy until they complete college or start a career. If not, he said, “it’s very difficult for that mother to ever get out of poverty.”

“We have a lot of underprivileged children in this state,” he added.

Describing himself as “pro-life my entire life,” he said “there are many ways to approach pro-life.”

The reversible contraception program is an essential one.

“Half of our population cannot afford these devices,” Simpson said.

It would be timely for Floridians who agree with Simpson’s humane initiative to let the governor know that. He’s already hearing from the other side. This is his e-mail address: governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com .

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .