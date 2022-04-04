ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Burning storage units damage movie screen at Swap Shop in Lauderhill

By Eileen Kelley, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rorQu_0ez156AL00
Lauderhill Fire-Rescue at the scene of a fire at the Swap Shop & Thunderbird Drive-In Theater on Monday. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Two metal storage containers flanking Screen No. 5 at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill caught fire on Monday.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from Interstate 95. The screen is heavily damaged.

How the fires started was not immediately clear Monday. Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale fire crews assisted Lauderhill Fire and Rescue in containing the blaze. The fire on the northern end of the Swap Shop complex was far enough away from the flea market, and shoppers and vendors did not have to evacuate.

The drive-in made a big comeback at the start of the pandemic, though has not not been open for business recently for reasons that are not immediately clear. A sign on one of the metal containers said there were brand new diesel generators inside.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two men hit and killed when they stop on highway to remove object from road

Two men are dead after stepping onto Interstate 95 in Dania Beach on Sunday to pull an object from the highway, said the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the highway patrol, the men were travelling south in a white Chevy pickup near the State Road 84 exit when the driver pulled to the shoulder of the interstate so he and his passenger could get the object. The two men were struck by an ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lauderhill, FL
Accidents
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Divers search for man who fell in canal while dredging in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a possible drowning on the job in Margate. Rescue crews responded to a canal in the backyard of a home near Pine Island Road and Royal Palm Boulevard, at around 8:40 a.m., Monday. According to first responders a man was underwater doing some...
MARGATE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Drive In Theater#Accident#Lauderhill Fire Rescue#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Orlando Sentinel

Central Florida restaurant shutdowns: Lots of roaches and soiled single-use gloves handling food

Three Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of March 27-April 2, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Osceola County Loading...Gastrobrunch at 1023 New York Ave. in St. Cloud shut down on March 31. Inspectors found 18 violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included rodent and ...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man fatally shoots his wife at her daughter's swim lesson in Florida: reports

The mother of a child taking a swimming lesson at a North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center was shot and killed Sunday by her husband, according to televised and social media reports. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the pool area at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center at 18900 NE 25th Ave. The dead woman was identified by family members as Shandell Harris, 30. ...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
thesource.com

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Jail

According to several reports, up-and-coming Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed in a drive-by ambush just moments after walking out of jail. He was 20 years old. Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre last week after being arrested for a gun charge(March 16). The Miami Herald reported that Starks was picked up from jail, and not long after, shooters in another vehicle pumped at least 40 shots into the car Starks was driving. Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy