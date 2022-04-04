Burning storage units damage movie screen at Swap Shop in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Fire-Rescue at the scene of a fire at the Swap Shop & Thunderbird Drive-In Theater on Monday. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Two metal storage containers flanking Screen No. 5 at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill caught fire on Monday.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from Interstate 95. The screen is heavily damaged.

How the fires started was not immediately clear Monday. Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale fire crews assisted Lauderhill Fire and Rescue in containing the blaze. The fire on the northern end of the Swap Shop complex was far enough away from the flea market, and shoppers and vendors did not have to evacuate.

The drive-in made a big comeback at the start of the pandemic, though has not not been open for business recently for reasons that are not immediately clear. A sign on one of the metal containers said there were brand new diesel generators inside.