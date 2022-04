It was quite the exciting time when Canoo first came out with its Lifestyle Vehicle, designed off the original idea of the Volkswagen Bus and other classic forward control vans and pickups, but with a modernized electrified power plant. However, its goals were quite stratospheric with plans for vehicle "tops" that could be changed over when an owner wanted to—including second owners and beyond—while keeping the skateboard platform the same. While that idea remains, Canoo now looks more like a serious company, becoming publicly traded, forming a partnership with Panasonic for battery cells, and debuting two production-ready examples near their future plant in Pryor, Oklahoma.

