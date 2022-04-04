Nang Van Vu

Lester “Les” P. Breunig, age 80, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on March 5, 1942, to the late Roman E. and Agnes C. (Weynand) Breunig. He attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School in Roxbury and graduated from Sauk City High School in 1960. Les enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and served active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. Les was united in marriage to Catherine “Cathy” M. Meinholz at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton on August 22, 1964. He was proud of his 45-year career as an insulator as part of Heat and Frost Workers Local 19, where he remained a lifelong member, serving twice as a board member. Les worked the last 16 years of his career at University of Wisconsin-Madison Physical Plant retiring in 2010. Volunteering was important to Les. Over the years, he volunteered with the Jaycees, Cow Chip Throw Committee, Sauk Prairie Community Club, worked the polls and was an elections supervisor for the Village of Prairie du Sac. Les was an active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, serving as a past Parish Council member, usher and, until recently, cemetery sexton. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Blackhawk Council. Les enjoyed time spent with his family and he looked forward to going to breakfast and playing cards with friends.

SAUK CITY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO