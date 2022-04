(Omaha, NE) — A Creighton University survey showed good growth for Iowa and other states in the middle of the country — but there are concerns about what’s ahead. Creighton economist Ernie Goss says he was surprised at the Business Condition Index for March — which is figured on a 100-point scale. It jumped to 71-point-three — the highest reading since July of 2021 — and it was up from February’s reading of 64-point-zero. Goss won’t call it a shocker, but he says he “was surprised it was so strong.” Goss also says Iowa and the other states in the survey region are doing better than the country as a whole. But the economy is expected to slow down due to “very high inflation.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO