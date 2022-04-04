Walmart’s taking up to 15% off Goodyear reliant all-season tires

Goodyear Reliant All-Season Tires (Walmart)

Did anyone else know April is National Car Care Month ? It’s also a month that plays host to such holidays as National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day and New Beer’s Eve ??

While there are plenty of ways to celebrate the last two, Walmart is honoring this timeless holiday with a sale taking up to 15% off Goodyear reliant all-season tires .

Offering an improved driving experience with enhanced wet grip, this Goodyear Reliant All-Season 185/65R15 88H Tire ($71) is made with a specialized rubber compound and features AquaTred grooves to maximize water evacuation while minimizing your chance of hydroplaning during rainy drives home.

Originally priced at $88, this Goodyear Reliant All-Season 205/55R16 91V Tire ($79) uses an optimized tread design to keep you driving smoothly whether you’re treadin’ dirt or just cruising quietly on the highway.

With plenty of deals on tires for passenger cars , motorcycles , RVs , and even freaking tractors , Walmart’s 15% off Goodyear reliant all-season tires sale is a stellar way to celebrate the very exciting and very real National Car Care Month this April.