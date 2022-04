It seems as yesterday, but in Camarounds, we passed our first year mark. What an exciting voyage and we have only just “raised anchor”! We wanted to share our story with you. It is a story about challenge, hard work, flexibility and adaptation to grow and survive as startup. We have helped several thousand clients solve their needs and hundreds of professionals to reinvent themselves during the toughest times of the pandemic. And this is only the beginning. We are still a small team, but we want to go very, very far.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO