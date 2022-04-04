ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elise Lyn Moyer

Elise Lyn Moyer infant daughter of Chris and Sarah (Timmer) Moyer was stillborn on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. Elise is lovingly survived by her parents, Chris and Sarah of Monroe; siblings, Dante Reichert,...

Channel 3000

Thomas John Pierick

Thomas John Pierick, 84, of Avoca passed away at home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 20, 1937, in Milwaukee the son of Marion and Frieda (Flemming) Pierick. Tom served in the US Air Force for 4 years. He had four children with his first wife: Tommy 1960, Greg 1962, Scott 1964, and Lori 1965. Tom married the love of his life Nancy Nihles in 1980 and he gained her daughter Janette into his family. Tom and Nancy were happily married for 41 years. He worked for Kraemer’s in Plain for 20 years, retiring in 2001. Tom loved deer and turkey hunting and having cookouts with his family at their seasonal camper. Tom and Nancy went to Florida for 3 months each year for 14 years.
AVOCA, WI
Channel 3000

Samuel Burr Ace, Jr.

Samuel Burr Ace, Jr. age 94 passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1927 the son of Samuel and Viva (Jones) Ace. On July 26, 1975 he married Marylou McCluskey. Sammy worked at the Oregon Feed Mill for about 20 years along with farming the home farm.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Mary Lou Schmitt

Mary Lou Schmitt, age 80, passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 3, 1941 to the late Reginald and Mareta (Swanson) McIntyre. She was united in marriage to Eloi C. Schmitt on October 6, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi; he preceded her in death on January 30, 2018. She immediately took the role of farm wife in her own way. Mary Lou was the official farm chauffer; whether getting parts, delivering meals or following a tractor at midnight she was there for her family and would always make sure there was room for another at the dinner table. Every day at the Sweetwater Farm was an adventure, there are so many stories to tell. She also enjoyed garage sales and playing bingo. In her later years, she enjoyed working at the Moon Valley Bait Shop on Lake Wisconsin; and serving lunch to the students at Lodi High School.
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

Jeffrey Lien

Jeffrey Lien, age 60, Wisconsin Dell, WI, passed away on April 1, 2022, after his courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born on March 9, 1962, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of Norman and Margaret Lien. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1980. Jeff ran the family business, Wisconsin Pest Control, with his father, Norm for over 40 years. He enjoyed the relationships he built with his customers.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

David Harle

COLUMBUS—David K. Harle age 61, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Ben Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside...
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Jean Ann Bellmeyer

Jean Ann Bellmeyer, 82, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 AM until the time the service Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Sheldon Johnson

Sheldon D. Johnson, age 63 of rural Argyle, WI passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Meriter in Madison, WI. He was born September 27, 1958, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI the son of Wayne and Mary (Cavanaugh) Johnson. Sheldon was raised in Fayette Township in Lafayette County until 1967 when he and his family moved to rural Hollandale, WI where they farmed until moving into the village of Hollandale. Following his high school graduation from Pecatonica High School, Blanchardville, WI he began his trucking career hauling various items until he purchased his own truck in 1995. Sheldon proudly drove truck semis for 45 years.
ARGYLE, WI
Channel 3000

Michael Francis McNerney

Michael Francis McNerney, age 29, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a long, brave battle with mental illness. He was born on June 16, 1992, in Elmhurst, IL, the son of Frank and Christine (Matusik) McNerney. Mike grew up in Winfield, IL, and attended Wheaton North High School and later graduated from the UW-Madison with a Bachelors in Spanish.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Lester “Les” P. Breunig

Lester “Les” P. Breunig, age 80, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on March 5, 1942, to the late Roman E. and Agnes C. (Weynand) Breunig. He attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School in Roxbury and graduated from Sauk City High School in 1960. Les enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and served active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. Les was united in marriage to Catherine “Cathy” M. Meinholz at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton on August 22, 1964. He was proud of his 45-year career as an insulator as part of Heat and Frost Workers Local 19, where he remained a lifelong member, serving twice as a board member. Les worked the last 16 years of his career at University of Wisconsin-Madison Physical Plant retiring in 2010. Volunteering was important to Les. Over the years, he volunteered with the Jaycees, Cow Chip Throw Committee, Sauk Prairie Community Club, worked the polls and was an elections supervisor for the Village of Prairie du Sac. Les was an active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, serving as a past Parish Council member, usher and, until recently, cemetery sexton. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Blackhawk Council. Les enjoyed time spent with his family and he looked forward to going to breakfast and playing cards with friends.
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Mary Ann Kleinheinz

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Mary Ann Kleinheinz, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2022 in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She was born Mary Ann Debord on May 28, 1931 in Hopkins County Texas, the fourth of seven children born to Lawrence and Gladys Debord. Mary grew up...
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel 3000

Ella L. Mueller

Ella L. Mueller, 98, of Belmont, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Pastor Jen Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

Dorothy M. Husum

Dorothy M. Husum, age 86, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Upland Hills Health following a brief illness. Dorothy was born on March 26, 1936 in Muscoda to Walter and Ruth (Tregonning) Lindeman Sr. She was raised in the Avoca area and graduated from the Dodgeville High School. Dorothy married John Husum of Dodgeville on June 15, 1963. The couple farmed near Dodgeville and Dorothy also worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Greenway Manor where she enjoyed working with the residents. She also enjoyed rides in the country, picnics and going out to eat. She loved cats, dogs and her houseplants. Dorothy loved to do embroidery and word search puzzles.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Nang Van Vu

Nang Van Vu, 74, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville by Father John Bosco Bằng Đào. Friends and family may pay their respects from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

