CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A 27-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in a parking lot, Cleveland Heights police said. Police received a report just before 9 a.m. of an unresponsive female in the parking lot, on Lee Boulevard just off Mayfield Road, according to a Cleveland Heights police news release. Officers, as well as the Cleveland Heights Fire Department, went to the scene and found the woman dead.

2 DAYS AGO