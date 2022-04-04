ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse trainer Bob Baffert banned from New York State races

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Trainer Robert A. Baffert will not be allowed to participate in any New York State horse racing activity through at least July 2, 2022, as his 90-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission was recently upheld in court. During this time, Baffert cannot enter horses to run at any New York Racing Association (NYRA) tracks, including the Saratoga Race Course, Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park, or Finger Lakes Race Track.

On April 1, the Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected Baffert’s motion for emergency relief after being issued a 90-day suspension for medication violations. The suspension went into effect Monday.

New York is one of 38 racing states that honor out-of-state suspensions. The racing law in New York State reads:

§ 910. Reciprocity of licenses. All license denials, suspensions and revocations imposed by the pertinent racing and gambling authorities of other jurisdictions, including states, United States territories, and Canadian provinces shall be recognized and enforced by the commission …

N.Y. Racing, Pari-Mutuel Wagering and Breeding Law Section 910
The Hall-of-Fame trainer was originally suspended after several of his horses tested positive for illegal medications, including Medina Spirit, winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Shortly after the race, the colt tested positive for corticosteroid betamethasone , which is not allowed in the Kentucky Derby. The horse was later disqualified.

