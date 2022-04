The AFL-CIO will help the International Brotherhood of Teamsters unionize. warehouses, federation President Liz Shuler said Thursday. “We need cross-union collaboration,” Shuler said in an interview with Bloomberg in Washington. “Amazon is huge. Is one union going to be able to organize Amazon by themselves? No. So we need the full breadth and scope and might of the labor movement to come together.”

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO