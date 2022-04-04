Three Arrested For Illegal Weapons And Drugs

Photo by Jason Allentoff

BRICK – Three people were arrested after police discovered drugs and a handgun with hollow-point bullets in their car on the night of April 1.

Police said that at around 8:30 p.m., officers were investigating suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. As a result, they pulled over a car down the road near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.

Detectives arrested three people after they seized a Glock 17 handgun loaded with a 30-round high capacity magazine containing hollow point bullets. In addition, detectives found a second magazine loaded with a mixture of rounds, some of which were armor piercing. Heroin, cocaine, crack, drug paraphernalia and knives were also found. The drugs were packaged for resale.

Kiana Craig, 20, from Brick, and Desiree Ruffino, 25, from Tuckerton, were both charged with distribution of heroin, cocaine, and crack, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of weapons.

Ruffino was also charged with several motor vehicle summonses including operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, driving while suspended, fictitious plates, possession of a CDS in a motor vehicle, and other moving violations.

The car was seized as well as three cell phones. Craig and Ruffino were both lodged in Ocean County Jail. The third individual was a juvenile who was taken into custody, and whose information is being withheld due to their status as a minor.

Chief James Riccio commended the Street Crimes Unit for taking another illegal gun off the street, and for their diligent work in the face of such dangerous circumstances.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.