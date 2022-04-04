May Events at El Paso County’s Fountain Creek Nature Center

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens are excited to announce a new batch of adorable baby animals that are expected to arrive this spring. According to the City of El Paso, "The El Paso Zoo’s animal healthcare team confirmed the female pronghorn fawns, the jaguar, the Mexican Wolf, Przewalski’s Horse, and the Orangutan are all pregnant. “The first priority of any zoo is the protection of these endangered species, but the second priority is the breeding and propagation of these species to ensure that future generations of guests have the same opportunity to see and appreciate these amazing animals,” said El Paso Zoo Director, Joe Montisano.

EL PASO, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO