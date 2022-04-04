ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas seeking elusive fourth NCAA tournament title tonight vs. UNC

By Associated Press
KMBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — North Carolina and Kansas meet tonight in New Orleans for the championship game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, with a chance to add to their already-storied legacies. North Carolina will be playing for its seventh national championship....

