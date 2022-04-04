ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

‘Empathy isn’t there’: the pandemic effects on children’s social skills

By As told to Rachel Hall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtvGe_0ez10zMk00
Primary school children reading in a classroom Photograph: Andrew Fox/Alamy

If children have siblings and they’ve mixed with others, they tend to be on the same level socially as before the pandemic. But the ones who are only children and have just been in the household with mum and dad don’t know how to interact.

They have issues with sharing, being very overexcited and turn-taking. They’re quite advanced in numbers and letters for their age because they’ve been at home with adults, or they’ve been playing a lot on tablets, but they are very behind socially, the empathy isn’t there.

Where I work it is a fairly affluent area, there aren’t a great deal of social problems. It seems to be the slightly more middle-class children who’re socially behind. They’re more likely to be only children, have older parents, and their parents are mostly office workers so they worked from home and were more isolated. A lot of children were put on tablets.

It’s not a criticism of the parents because they were forced into that situation, but you can see it in the children’s social skills. Under five, social skills are everything, it’s the marker of how they will develop more than whether they can say the alphabet or count to 10. Children with good social skills and interaction, even if they’re not the quickest at learning to read or write, often have the best educational outcomes.

Parents are presenting with a higher level of anxiety about how their kids are developing. They ask “is my child normal?” Lots of parents are saying “my child is autistic” and the child clearly isn’t. They’re just presenting schematic behaviour, they line things up and do things continually, which is just how toddlers develop. We have to assure them this behaviour is normal, it’s normal for a toddler to snatch. Parents haven’t had the opportunity to talk to other parents, so they’re at home and Google something and it opens a can of worms.

The parents are definitely making it worse for their children socially and for themselves. We’ve got one particular little boy, he’s four and he’s not ever mixed with children at all. The mum is extremely nervous about Covid and so over-anxious that as soon as he cries, she’ll keep him off because she thinks he’s been traumatised. He’s a completely normal boy but he’s not being given a chance because her anxiety is transferring on to him.

There’s a whole bunch of children who no matter what preschool does they won’t be ready for school. In a preschool with 30 children you’ll have four or five adults; in a school you’ll have one teacher. They don’t have the time to take a child to the toilet or to make them sit still, the child has to be ready.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Social Skills#Empathy#Pandemic
Motherly

8 signs of stress in children (and when to seek expert help)

[This story was originally published on July 20, 2020. It has been updated.]. Between the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and shifting everyday life, these times have been stressful for everyone, including children. While children are known for their resilience and their ability to adapt—especially in a loving home with thoughtful caregivers—it's totally understandable (and expected) for kids to show some signs of stress. In fact it would almost be weirder if they weren't!
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How Diagnosis Is Life-Changing for Women With Autism

Autism spectrum disorder in women and girls presents very differently than in males. Females, and those who are assigned female at birth, are often more adept at masking their behavior, leading to an underdiagnosis of autism. Understanding differential diagnosis for women and girls with autism is critical for improved outcomes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SheKnows

Early Signs of Autism Every Parent Should Know

Autism spectrum disorder rates continue to rise. The most recent data from the CDC, the most comprehensive surveillance of diagnostic rates in the U.S. to date, reveals that 1 in 44 8-year-olds were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, up from 1 in 88 just 10 years ago. Naturally, the results triggered much media debate: Do the ever-increasing rates of autism diagnosis reflect the fact that more children are being born with autism or that experts and parents are getting better at recognizing the symptoms?
EDUCATION
The US Sun

The 6 symptoms of depression you must NEVER ignore

SPOTTING when someone you love is struggling can be difficult, even if you see them everyday. It's important to check in with family and friends if you notice they don't seem themselves or seem withdrawn. Although not everyone always feels able to share what they're going through. Knowing the symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

ADHD looks different in adults: Four signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People,...
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy