Lady Gaga swoops in to fix SZA’s dress at Grammys 2022

By Kristin Contino
 1 day ago
Lady Gaga is being praised for her compassionate nature while fixing SZA's train at the 2022 Grammy Awards. CBS

Lady Gaga is a quadruple threat — singer, actor, dancer and primper.

Getting to the Grammys 2022 stage on crutches proved to be a challenge for SZA on Sunday, April 3, but help came in the form of one of her fellow nominees.

The “Kiss Me More” singer, who won the Grammy for her collab with Doja Cat in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, beat out Gaga and Tony Bennett for their song “Love for Sale” — but that didn’t stop the “Chromatica” singer when SZA, 31, struggled with the train on her Jean Paul Gaultier gown as she walked to the Grammys stage.

Crouching down to the floor to grab SZA’s train, Gaga — who changed from a glam black-and-white Armani Privé gown into a custom blue Ellie Saab dress, then a mint creation designed by her sister — expertly maneuvered the fabric, arranging it so the material flowed perfectly as the R&B artist walked up the stairs to collect her award.

Earlier in the evening, SZA — who told media backstage that she was using the crutches because she’d fallen out of bed — showed off her spring/summer 2006 Jean Paul Gaultier creation, featuring rows of colorful flowers down the front and a long tan tulle train.

Fans noticed how Gaga stepped in for the call of duty.

“Lady Gaga gettin SZA’s train of her dress was a vibe,” one fan posted on Twitter, adding “Love to see women lookin out for women.”

Another Twitter user called out Gaga’s “gracious and supportive” moment, posting how “she did not skip a beat when the winner of an award she was up for could not walk.”

Meanwhile, radio personality Melissa Chase tweeted that it was just another example of Lady Gaga’s compassionate nature.

“Between Lady Gaga’s compassion for Liza Minelli [sic] at the Oscars, her Grammy tribute to Tony Bennett and then helping SZA with her dress to get on stage (in crutches), how are we not honoring her kindness more,” she posted.

Lady Gaga drew praise for her sensitive treatment of Liza Minnelli at the Academy Awards.

Indeed, the “I’ll Never Love Again” singer’s interaction with Liza Minnelli at the Academy Awards March 27 as the two presented the award for Best Picture was a standout moment on a night that was overshadowed by controversy.

Continuing to show her grace and sensitivity, it’s clear Lady Gaga was “Born this Way.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
