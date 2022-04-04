ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Adds Slick Edge to Yellow Graphic Dress With Pointy Boots for ‘Black-ish’ at PaleyFest LA

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyFMR_0ez10rIw00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to make a style statement. The award-winning actress brought her signature vibrant vibe to the 39th annual PaleyFest held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus, the week-long television festival has made its return. Ross joined her fellow “Black-ish” costars, Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin to celebrate the finale of their hit comedy series.

The “Girlfriends” alum made a case for the spring season with a colorful flowy dress. The long-sleeve garment included a bright yellow bodice on the top and cobalt blue skirt that was accented with the same yellow print. The frock also had an adjustable mock neck collar and a small cutout at the center.

Ross complemented her look with neon yellow eyeshadow and small gold hoop earrings. She styled her curly locs in a low ponytail with a side part. When it came down to the shoes, the Golden Globe winner added an edge and elevation to her look with black pointed-toe boots. The slick silhouette featured a smooth triangular pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

While Ross has an exceptional fashion taste, her shoe wardrobe is equally as stylish. She favors a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace , Andrea Wazen, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. When she’s not in heels, the producer likes to stay cozy in various sneaker silhouettes .

See more of Ross’ stylish looks through the years .

Add an edge to your ensemble with black pointy boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2lzA_0ez10rIw00
CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Nixie Pointed Toe Bootie, $165 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0HWc_0ez10rIw00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Mlient Boot, $90 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jv4ID_0ez10rIw00
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie, $595 .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Fiery Red Fringe Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels

Click here to read the full article. You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to serve a look. On Sunday, the “Black-ish” alum brought style and laughs to her Instagram feed. In the carousel images, the award-winning actress showcases her dance moves in a vibrant red ensemble. “Shimmy shimmy coco pop,” she wrote under the upload. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The new photo immediately sent social media into a frenzy as some followers thought she resembled Solange Knowles. Ross wore a bright red jumpsuit. The one-piece garment was complete with spaghetti straps,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Yara Shahidi
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Soars in Chunky Lug Sole Boots With Square Toes at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The multi-talented Teyana Taylor stepped onto the red carpet last night in Los Angeles in a black leather look. Taylor was one of many celebrities to attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, honoring “The Black Cinematic Universe.” The event hosted a slew of talents including Storm Reid, Nia Long, and many more. Taylor joined the exceptional attendees in an oversized leather jacket that featured a slight sheen. The jacket hung low to...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Says She Fears Beyoncé’s Wrath If She Ever Removed Painful Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland was sharply suited for an appearance on “The Today Show.” The Grammy Award-winning musician spoke with Hoda Kotb on the morning program in a pale pink striped blazer. Featuring sharp pointed lapels, her jacket was layered over a lighter top and gray-pink trousers. The professional ensemble was paired with hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces. Rowland completed her look with a sharp pair of light brown pumps. Featuring pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, the musician’s footwear grounded her look with a clean, versatile finish. You can discover...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paleyfest#Pointy#Black Ish#Paleyfest La#The Dolby Theatre#The Golden Globe
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Pops in Purple Bralette & Matching Tweed Shorts With Pink Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Thee Stallion models a vibrant look in her latest Instagram post. The “Realer” rapper shared a photoset on the social media platform on Tuesday that showed her posing in a colorful ensemble suitable for the equally as vivacious musician. “Hot Girl Meg” went with a purple tweed short set that encompassed a cropped jacket with a plunging bralette. On the lower half, the short shorts were high-waisted for a vintage feel. Megan Thee Stallion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gets Denim-Centric With Boy Shorts & Fierce Peep-Toe Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams made quite the entrance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The tennis legend and FN cover star arrived in a dark blue denim outfit. Her look consisted of a long-sleeve high-low denim top. Williams’ jacket was cropped in the front and curved at the sides. The outwear also included a knee-length train that was complete with a center split. Williams continued to make...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 5 ‘Moonlight’ Is Close to Retail Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand restocked the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” yesterday, and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out instantly. For sneaker fans who are still searching for the shoe, they can still buy a pair now in the secondary market. On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” at the time of publication is $222 for a men’s size 8 and prices for the shoe go as...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Stands Tall in 6-Inch Heels, Green Velvet Gown & Diamonds at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga stepped out in her latest look that exuded movie star glamour—with a twist—at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The musician hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley. For the occasion, the “House of Gucci” star stepped out in a sweeping custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The elegant number was composed of dark green silk and velvet, featuring twisted textures, a deep neckline and flowing train. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a black feather-covered clutch, as well as sparkling diamond and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Delivered Denim, Denim & More Denim with Her Fab Paris Fashion Week Looks

While we can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to give us a good laugh, the Black-ish actress is just as reliable when it comes to fashion inspiration too. This past week, Ross was one of the many celebs who jetted off to France for Paris Fashion Week, and while she was there, Ross wore quite a lot of high fashion. In a new Instagram post, the 49-year-old star shared a selection of ensembles from her trip, along with a few outfits from other recent vacations.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures. Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy