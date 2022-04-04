Tracee Ellis Ross Adds Slick Edge to Yellow Graphic Dress With Pointy Boots for ‘Black-ish’ at PaleyFest LA

Click here to read the full article.

You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to make a style statement. The award-winning actress brought her signature vibrant vibe to the 39th annual PaleyFest held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus, the week-long television festival has made its return. Ross joined her fellow “Black-ish” costars, Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin to celebrate the finale of their hit comedy series.

The “Girlfriends” alum made a case for the spring season with a colorful flowy dress. The long-sleeve garment included a bright yellow bodice on the top and cobalt blue skirt that was accented with the same yellow print. The frock also had an adjustable mock neck collar and a small cutout at the center.

Ross complemented her look with neon yellow eyeshadow and small gold hoop earrings. She styled her curly locs in a low ponytail with a side part. When it came down to the shoes, the Golden Globe winner added an edge and elevation to her look with black pointed-toe boots. The slick silhouette featured a smooth triangular pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

While Ross has an exceptional fashion taste, her shoe wardrobe is equally as stylish. She favors a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace , Andrea Wazen, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. When she’s not in heels, the producer likes to stay cozy in various sneaker silhouettes .

See more of Ross’ stylish looks through the years .

