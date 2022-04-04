ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Announce They’ve Signed Quarterback Nick Mullens

By Joseph Salvador
 1 day ago

This will be his fourth team in the last two years.

The Raiders announced they signed quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday. The journeyman signal-caller most recently played for the Browns.

Mullens went undrafted in 2017 after four years at Southern Miss but signed with the 49ers that offseason. He never appeared in a game his rookie year, however. He was named the starter in ’18 when Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in the middle of the season and started in all eight of his appearances that year. He finished with 2,277 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He was back to a backup role behind Garoppolo in 2019 but appeared in 10 games in ’20 when Garoppolo dealt with several injuries. He threw for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 appearances. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in the summer of ’21 but was waived before ever appearing in a game.

Mullens spent last season in Cleveland and just started one game in Week 15 when the team went through a COVID-19 outbreak. Mullens now joins Derek Carr and Garrett Gilbert in Las Vegas’ quarterback room.

