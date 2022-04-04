ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers to Play at Dodger Stadium for First Time in 2022

By City News Service
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will play at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 2022 tonight, facing the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of the three-game Freeway Series, one week later than originally planned.

The delay was caused by Major League Baseball's lockout of its players, which ended March 11 when a new five-year labor agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association was ratified by the players' union and MLB.

Julio Urías is scheduled to start for the Dodgers with fellow left-hander José Suarez starting for the Angels.

Urías (1-0) will be making his third start of the spring. He pitched four shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, limiting them to two hits, after allowing two runs, both on solo homers, in two innings against the San Diego Padres March 25.

Suarez (1-0) will also be making his third start of the spring. He limited the Colorado Rockies to one run and four hits in four innings Tuesday and pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings against the San Diego Padres March 23, allowing one hit.

The Angels opened the series with a 5-1 victory Sunday at Angel Stadium, with Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon both hitting solo homers off Walker Buehler in the fifth inning and Taylor Ward hitting a solo homer off Buehler in the first.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and three relievers limited the Dodgers to four hits.

The series will conclude Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The Angels will open the regular season Thursday by playing host to the defending American League champion Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. The Dodgers are set to open the season Friday at Colorado.

