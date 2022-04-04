ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Clemson star gets high praise from new Falcons corner

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

This former Clemson star in the NFL has a big fan in his new cornerback teammate.

Former Packers, Chargers and Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward, who signed with the Falcons last month, had high praise for former Tiger and current Falcons corner A.J. Terrell during an introductory press conference last week.

Hayward is excited about the tandem that he and Terrell will form at cornerback in Atlanta and thinks the pairing has the potential to be special.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a running mate on the other side as talented as AJ,” Hayward said, via Falcons.com .

Terrell and Hayward, two Georgia natives, are very familiar with one another considering they have the same agent and have known each other for a couple of years.

According to Falcons.com, Hayward said that he watched some film of Terrell last season when he was with the Raiders and added that seeing Terrell in Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees’ scheme last year made him feel like he would be well-suited to play in the system as well.

A two-time Pro Bowler, two-time second-team All-Pro and the 2016 NFL interceptions leader, Hayward has had plenty of talent around him over the years and has played across from some other standout cornerbacks. But according to Hayward, none of the guys he’s played with in the past have the type of talent Terrell possesses.

“Pretty good guys, don’t get me wrong,” Hayward said of the corners he’s played with before, “but not as talented as AJ.”

Terrell was named as a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press after tallying 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games last season.

A first-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft (16th overall), Terrell didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game this past season, allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games this past season and also recorded the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9), according to Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, per PFF, Terrell yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season.

