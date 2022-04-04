ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Recipe: The MnFish Sandwich

By Jack Hennessy
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdXat_0ez10Pmi00
Make your own Fillet-O-Fish sandwich with fresh-caught walleye. Jack Hennessey

Any angler who’s visited Minnesota or talked with a Minnesotan knows those folks are walleye fanatics. Some might argue that these fish don’t put up a good fight and don’t even taste that great—that they’re bland and have nowhere near the flavor of trout. But I can say as someone who briefly lived in Minnesota that I completely bought into the walleye hype. I absolutely love fishing for and eating marble-eyes. That’s why I decided to recreate this classic McDonald’s sandwich using one of my favorite fish to eat. (Fun Fact: McDonald’s uses Alaska pollock, also known as walleye pollock, for their sandwich, though the Alaska pollock, despite its secondary name, is not closely related to the walleye.)

Ingredients

  • 2 fully thawed walleye fillets, 1/2 inch thick and 6-8 ounces each
  • 1 quart of buttermilk
  • 2 St. Pierre Brioche buns
  • 2 slices of American cheese

For the batter and breading

  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 2 beaten eggs for egg wash
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs, pulsed for finer crumbs
  • Peanut oil (or similar cooking oil) for frying

For the tartar sauce

  • 1 tablespoon Vlasic kosher dill small pickles, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon capers, mostly puréed
  • 1 teaspoon freshly minced flat-leaf Italian parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon white sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup mayonnaise

Makes two servings

If you’re making this sandwich from a fresh catch, you’ll want to remove the meat from the skin. To do so, take a very sharp fillet knife and make a cut toward the tail-end of the fillet, separating enough flesh from the skin that you can grip the skin. Next, angle the knife downward at 15-20 degrees, and, using your grip on the skin, pull the rest of the fillet toward you while you work the knife gently back and forth.

For larger walleyes, you’ll want to make an incision to the left and right of the line of bones in the fillet. From there, you can basically pull either side of meat off the fillet, away from the bones. This is sometimes referred to as unzipping a walleye. For 12-inchers, this step may not be necessary. Ideally, you want to portion the fillets so they will fit the bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGnnK_0ez10Pmi00
If you’re making a lot of MnFish sandwiches, bread all of the fillets at once and set them aside on a rack before frying. Jack Hennessey

Soak your walleye fillets in buttermilk for 2-3 hours. Then, get started on the tartar sauce. Thoroughly blend Vlasic kosher dill pickles (two small, gherkin-size pickles work here) with capers and fresh lemon juice. When contents have mostly a fine or pureed texture, mix the food processor contents with mayo and the remaining ingredients. Finely chop the parsley by hand and add (do not blend in the food processor). Salt to taste. If it isn’t tart enough, add a little more fresh lemon juice. Cover and set aside in the refrigerator.

After your fillets are done soaking, heat the cooking oil in a fryer, Dutch oven, or something similar to 375 degrees F. Then prepare your battering station. In one large tray, add flour, cornstarch, and spices and mix thoroughly. In a large mixing bowl, add the beaten eggs. In another large tray, add the panko bread crumbs. (You can pulse panko bread crumbs a dozen or so times in a food processor for finer bread crumbs, but this step is not essential.) Right before frying, turn on your oven broiler to get it ready for toasting buns and melting cheese over fried fillets.

When the oil is up to temperature, pull a fillet from the buttermilk, toss it in the flour-and-cornstarch mix, add it to the egg wash, coat it in panko bread crumbs, and add to the hot oil. While your fillets are cooking, toast each bun under the broiler, add tartar sauce, and set aside. Fry each fillet until all sides are golden brown. Set the fried fillets on a broiler-safe rack and add a slice of cheese to each. Place cheese-topped fried walleye under the broiler for around 10 seconds, just to melt the cheese, then immediately add the fillet to your tartar-coated toasted bun.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Field & Stream
Field & Stream

8K+

Followers

629

Posts

783K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Fast Food Side You Should Never Order, According To A Cardiologist

Our heart health is crucial for our overall health, and the best way to support your heart is through a well-balanced diet, hydration and consistent exercise. While going out for fast food can be fun and delicious, eating one specific side option (offered at many restaurant chains) can impact your heart— and not in a good way. We spoke with cardiologist and holistic heart doctor Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D. who explained why fast food options labelled as “loaded” are a no-go for your heart health.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwich Bread#Fish#White Bread#Cooking#Food Processor#Food Drink#Minnesotan#Mcdonald#American#Italian
Ledger-Enquirer

McDonald’s Brings Back a Huge Customer Favorite

Unlike many fast-food chains, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has a relatively limited lineup of limited-time-offers (LTOs). It has the Shamrock Shake, which comes back every year for Saint Patrick's Day, and the McLobster, which it releases some years selectively in the northeast. It also has the McRib,...
RESTAURANTS
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

I tried 6 microwave popcorns and 1 blew the competition out of the bowl

“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop” may be the retired slogan of a beloved saddle-shaped potato chip, but it’s the permanent one for America’s favorite light, airy, no-frills snack: microwavable popcorn. Of course, no packaged variety will compare to the freshly-popped movie theater variety doused...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Trying To Figure Out What's Up With These Sandwich Cookies

Nobody likes to open up a brand new package of snacks they just brought home from the grocery store only to find that the food inside has already gone stale or gotten moldy. And while that is pretty much always a frustrating waste of time and money, it can be even more infuriating if the food in question was something you were really looking forward to. Unfortunately, one Aldi shopper recently had that disappointing experience after they brought home some of the chain's Vanilla Sandwich Creme cookies. They purchased two whole packages of these cookies, only to open them up and find strange black spots dotting the edges of most of the vanilla cookies inside.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Taste Of Home

12 Mistakes Everybody Makes When Cooking Bacon

Everybody loves bacon—but not when it's underdone or way too crispy! We're here to help you master the art of cooking bacon. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
629
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy