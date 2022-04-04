ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd McShay believes this LB prospect would 'excel the most' with Patriots

By Isaiah Houde
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots have a lot to consider when it comes to the NFL draft this year.

Cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver are all positions that could use a major upgrade. Cornerback is the most depleted position following the departure of J.C. Jackson, but the linebacker group is still slow and lacks coverage ability. The Patriots brought DeVante Parker into the mix, which is helpful, but they still could use an elite pass-catcher from the draft.

Bill Belichick has the No. 21 pick and can go many different routes with it.

ESPN draft expert Todd McShay discussed the best fit for the Patriots while chatting with Mike Reiss. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was easily his favorite response.

“The one player I would kill to see with the Patriots — just because I love him and know where he would excel the most would be in New England with Bill — would be (Georgia’s) Nakobe Dean,” McShay said.

“I’ve talked and met with him, and I’ve talked with multiple scouts and we all kind of agree: There isn’t a better player in this class in terms of football IQ. You match that IQ with what New England tries to do — they’re so multiple and differentiate from week to week — that would be a lot of fun to watch.”

The Patriots re-signed Ja’Whaun Bentley and brought in Mack Wilson through a trade with the Cleveland Browns. They released Kyle Van Noy, while Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins still sit in free agency.

Jerod Mayo discussed the Patriots’ need to add speed to the defense and Dean would be the best option at linebacker.

“Find me a faster linebacker in terms of play speed in this class,” McShay said. “You’re talking about nine guys who could get drafted on that defensive side for Georgia, and he was the best player on it. You’re talking about a player — with two linebackers next to him in [(Channing) Tindall and Quay Walker that are going to be drafted on Day 2 — and he’s two steps ahead almost every snap.”

Dean was one of the best players on the team that had college football’s best defense, along with winning the National Championship. The Patriots would have a Day 1 starter that dramatically improves the second level if they selected Dean.

SEATTLE, WA
