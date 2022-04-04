ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the worst Marvel movies ever is blowing up on Netflix

By Jacob Siegal
 1 day ago
Long before Marvel Studios dominated the box office, other production companies were doing their best to turn Marvel’s comics into successful film franchises. One of the earliest attempts was the Blade trilogy, which preceded X-Men and Spider-Man. The movies weren’t very well-received, but they did help to lay the groundwork for modern comic book movies. And now, years later, Blade: Trinity is suddenly climbing the charts on Netflix.

Blade: Trinity is streaming now on Netflix

As of Monday morning, Blade: Trinity was the sixth most-watched movie on Netflix. The 2004 superhero movie was the third to star Wesley Snipes in the titular role. This time around, he has to face his biggest challenge yet: Dracula. With a 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s by far the worst-reviewed of the three Blade movies.

With that said, the cast is absolutely outrageous. Joining Wesley Snipes are Jessica Biel, Ryan Reynolds, Kris Kristofferson, Parker Posey, Natasha Lyonne, and Patton Oswalt. It’s especially entertaining to see Ryan Reynolds in the first of a few less than ideal comic book roles before finally taking the reins himself with Deadpool in 2016.

At this point, you may be wondering why a terrible 18-year-old movie is trending on Netflix. Well, Netflix added all three Blade movies to the library on April 1st, so that partially explains its sudden rise. On the other hand, the other two Blade movies are also streaming, and they are far superior to the last film in the trilogy. We may never know why so many subscribers are flocking to Blade: Trinity, but not every Netflix mystery needs to be solved.

If you want a taste of the trilogy-ender, you can watch the trailer for Blade: Trinity below:

What are the worst Marvel movies?

Blade: Trinity is, without a doubt, one of the worst movies based on a Marvel character ever released. But it’s certainly not the only terrible Marvel movie.

For years, 20th Century Fox seemed to alternate between success and failure. For example, while the early X-Men movies were just as formative for the industry as Spider-Man or Blade, Elektra and Fantastic Four were blasted by critics and haven’t held up at all.

But the bad Marvel movies didn’t dry up after the early 2000s. The Fantastic Four reboot in 2015 was a spectacular disaster, Dark Phoenix was one of the biggest box office bombs in history, and now, Morbius is on track to be one of the worst-reviewed movies starring a Marvel character to ever make its way into theaters.

Marvel Studios hasn’t been immune to duds either. Eternals managed to become the first MCU movie with a “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes last year. Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk failed to crack 70% on the site as well. But even Marvel’s most disappointing efforts are still better than the worst of what we’ve seen from other studios.

