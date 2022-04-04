ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Remarkable Women Finalist Sue Mobley

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our nationwide Nexstar media contest we’re honoring remarkable...

CBS42.com

Remarkable Women: Laura Barlow Heath

BIRMINGHA, Ala. (WIAT) – March is Women’s History Month. Each year, CBS 42 recognizes remarkable women right here in Alabama and this week we’re honoring Laura Barlow Heath. “I have such a full plate, but I don’t see it like that. I see it as just serving...
wdhn.com

WDHN’s Remarkable Women Nominee: Tiffany Oliver

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — “We’re going to start Monday at what time?,” asks Remarkable Women nominee, Tiffany Oliver to her husband Derick Oliver. Tiffany Oliver, nominated by her husband, Derick Oliver, is a Dothan woman who works countless hours supporting everyone from teens to seniors, with one organization.
WOWK

Remarkable Women: Monica Mason

If you've been to a testing event or vaccination clinic in Kanawha County, WV chances are you've seen Monica Mason in action. She's been one of the leaders in the fight against COVID-19. She has done it with the support of a team and family that she holds close to her heart.
News 4 Buffalo

Remarkable Women: Evette Phillips-Garcia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “If not me, then who?” That’s the motto of Evette Phillips-Garcia — a woman who devotes her time to helping people of all walks of life. Phillips-Garcia is the third remarkable woman News 4 is featuring this year as part of Nexstar Media Group’s nationwide initiative to honor the influence women […]
FOX31 Denver

March 2022 Remarkable Women Nominee: Roya Brown

DENVER (KDVR)– We have countless remarkable women in the Mile High City, and we asked you to nominate impactful women in your life so we could recognize her accomplishments. As part of our Remarkable Women campaign, we are highlighting our four nominees who make a difference. Meet Roya Brown. She changes lives in Aurora. “We […]
