Meet Remarkable Women Finalist Jackquelyn Blakley

wspa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our nationwide Nexstar media contest we’re honoring remarkable...

www.wspa.com

KLST/KSAN

Remarkable Women: DJ Sutterfield

Throughout the month of March, we will be introducing you to our four finalists for this year’s “Remarkable Women.” In the second of our four part series, we talk with DJ Sutterfield, who has spent the past three-and-a-half years helping her son recover from injuries in an apartment fire in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
WVNS

Remarkable Women: Cindy Worley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Cindy Worley has dedicated her life to volunteering and community involvement. An active member of Beckley Events, Beckley Presbyterian Church, The Carpenter’s Corner and ReadAloud, she serves her community in almost every facet. She says she learned to support people less fortunate from her father, and after a battle with a […]
BECKLEY, WV
WETM

Remarkable Women 2022: Donna Vega

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – In celebration of Women’s History Month, 18 News is highlighting four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. This week we meet Donna Vega. She is a Philly native, mother of three, and the first in her family to graduate high school and college.
ELMIRA, NY
WTRF- 7News

Remarkable Women: Julia Wayne

Julia Wayne is the Martins Ferry High School band director and she also leads the choir, percussion ensemble and jazz band, and teaches musical theater and music theory. She smiles as she admits she IS the high school music department. But she was nominated for lifting her students beyond the classroom and into a better […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: Meet Suzanne Rathbun

Odessa, Texas (Nexstar) – There is no shortage of women in our area who do remarkable things every day. We’re shining a light on women who go above and beyond for our community. Suzanne Rathbun is one of our 2022 Remarkable Women finalists. She hopes her story will motivate other women to be involved in […]
ODESSA, TX
WOOD

Jeannie Henderson is our next Remarkable Women of West Michigan nominee!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – All March we are celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring local West Michigan women through the Remarkable Women of West Michigan campagin. Remarkable Women is a Nexstar Media Inc. initiative acknowledging the impact local women have made through their community contribution, self-achievement and...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdhn.com

WDHN’s Remarkable Women Nominee: Tiffany Oliver

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — “We’re going to start Monday at what time?,” asks Remarkable Women nominee, Tiffany Oliver to her husband Derick Oliver. Tiffany Oliver, nominated by her husband, Derick Oliver, is a Dothan woman who works countless hours supporting everyone from teens to seniors, with one organization.
DOTHAN, AL
WHO 13

NOM A MOM ESSAY ONLY

Help a Deserving Mom Win a New Furnace and AC Know a mom who goes above and beyond to keep others comfortable and cared for? Someone whose home comfort system is letting her down, but money for a new one just isn’t there? Then nominate her to win a free, installed system from Bell Brothers […]
LIFESTYLE

