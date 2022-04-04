Meet Remarkable Women Finalist Jackquelyn Blakley

The pandemic showed Barbara Bradford-Williams just how bad her community was hurting. So she started giving out hundreds of lunches a day to children. But her operation expanded to a little place the kids call the Funhouse.
Throughout the month of March, we will be introducing you to our four finalists for this year’s “Remarkable Women.” In the second of our four part series, we talk with DJ Sutterfield, who has spent the past three-and-a-half years helping her son recover from injuries in an apartment fire in San Marcos.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Cindy Worley has dedicated her life to volunteering and community involvement. An active member of Beckley Events, Beckley Presbyterian Church, The Carpenter’s Corner and ReadAloud, she serves her community in almost every facet. She says she learned to support people less fortunate from her father, and after a battle with a […]
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he would be appointing over a dozen academic leaders, celebrities and athletes to his board of advisors for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), reports CNN. The move comes on the heels of the administration’s American Rescue Plan, a $2.7 billion investment towards HBCUs...
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – In celebration of Women’s History Month, 18 News is highlighting four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. This week we meet Donna Vega. She is a Philly native, mother of three, and the first in her family to graduate high school and college.
Julia Wayne is the Martins Ferry High School band director and she also leads the choir, percussion ensemble and jazz band, and teaches musical theater and music theory. She smiles as she admits she IS the high school music department. But she was nominated for lifting her students beyond the classroom and into a better […]
Odessa, Texas (Nexstar) – There is no shortage of women in our area who do remarkable things every day. We’re shining a light on women who go above and beyond for our community. Suzanne Rathbun is one of our 2022 Remarkable Women finalists. She hopes her story will motivate other women to be involved in […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lee Ann Grace is the second remarkable woman News 4 is featuring this year. She calls herself a “born teacher,” a remarkable woman who walked into Buffalo State College a half century ago, and saw her future take shape. “I felt like I could really make a difference,” Grace said. “The […]
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- March may be nearing its end, but the Women’s History Month celebration continues! ABC 4 West Michigan is excited to announce the third finalist of its “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign. West Michigan, meet Sarah McGarry!. Sarah is remarkable in many ways....
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Becky Almanza’s faith fuels her passion for making sure others are fed. That drive to make sure no one goes without, started at a young age. “For my wife, the fruit of love is service, which is compassion in action- which is what she does,” Joe Almanza said for his partner. […]
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – All March we are celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring local West Michigan women through the Remarkable Women of West Michigan campagin. Remarkable Women is a Nexstar Media Inc. initiative acknowledging the impact local women have made through their community contribution, self-achievement and...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — “We’re going to start Monday at what time?,” asks Remarkable Women nominee, Tiffany Oliver to her husband Derick Oliver. Tiffany Oliver, nominated by her husband, Derick Oliver, is a Dothan woman who works countless hours supporting everyone from teens to seniors, with one organization.
Help a Deserving Mom Win a New Furnace and AC Know a mom who goes above and beyond to keep others comfortable and cared for? Someone whose home comfort system is letting her down, but money for a new one just isn’t there? Then nominate her to win a free, installed system from Bell Brothers […]
