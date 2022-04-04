ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko police arrest man wanted in Florida

By Rachel Hernandez
 1 day ago

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Saturday, April 2, Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted in Florida.

Officers said James Brandon Mobbs was pulled over for a traffic stop. They learned he was wanted in Bay County, Florida, on a battery domestic violence charge.

Mobbs was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. He will be extradited to Bay County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

