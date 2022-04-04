Kosciusko police arrest man wanted in Florida
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Saturday, April 2, Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted in Florida.Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Pike County
Officers said James Brandon Mobbs was pulled over for a traffic stop. They learned he was wanted in Bay County, Florida, on a battery domestic violence charge.
Mobbs was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. He will be extradited to Bay County.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
