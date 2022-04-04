Kosciusko police arrest man wanted in Florida

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Saturday, April 2, Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted in Florida.

Officers said James Brandon Mobbs was pulled over for a traffic stop. They learned he was wanted in Bay County, Florida, on a battery domestic violence charge.

Mobbs was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. He will be extradited to Bay County.

