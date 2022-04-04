ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Walmart’s taking up to 15% off Goodyear reliant all-season tires

By Jeremy Glass
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid anyone else know April is National Car Care Month? It’s also a month that plays host to such holidays as National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day and New Beer’s Eve??. While there are plenty of ways to celebrate the last two,...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
The Associated Press

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
DETROIT, MI
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodyear#Tires#Vehicles#National Car Care Month
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander Trims: Which One Should You Buy?

The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the best three-row SUVs on the market and its price makes it competitive with other three-row SUVs in the class. If you’re confused about which 2022 Toyota Highlander trim to buy, you’re not alone. Here are all the Highlander trims available, what they include, and how much they’ll cost you.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Sign Up for Walmart+

Here's why the big box giant's new offering could make sense for you. Walmart is known for its competitive prices. Walmart+ gives you easy access to a world of low-cost goods -- and so much more. Enjoy savings on shipping, prescriptions, and grocery deliveries with this service. Over the past...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Subaru Forester, Ascent Are The Only SUVs To Earn Best IIHS Seatbelt Rating

The 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Ascent are the only two SUVs to earn the highest rating in the IIHS seat belt reminder evaluations. Check out the results. In the new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) seat belt reminder evaluations of twenty-six SUVs tested, the 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Ascent are the only two models to earn the highest rating.
CARS
Benzinga

Walmart Gears Up Hiring Activities

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to hire around 50,000 U.S. associates by Q1 in its stores, clubs, campuses, and supply chain facilities. The retail giant hired 5,500 pharmacists/pharmacy managers in 2021 and more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians. It hired nearly 4,500 truck drivers last year. : Walmart Plans To Hire...
RETAIL
Klamath Alerts

Studded Tire Season Ends Soon In Oregon

Spring is here and it’s time to take off the studded tires. Oregon drivers have until Thursday, March 31 to remove them. “Drivers are encouraged to not wait until the March 31 deadline to remove their studded tires, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and then” said Luci Moore, State Maintenance and Operations Engineer.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy