ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Edenville Twp. Man Dies in Midland County Car Crash

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyfyj_0ez0yqOF00

A 40-year-old Edenville Township man died in a car crash in Midland County on Friday, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a single car crash on North Lake Sanford Road, just south of West Fike Road in Edenville Township.

Their preliminary investigation found that Donald Essenburg, 40, of Edenville Township was driving a 2006 blue Chrysler Pacifica north on North Lake Sanford Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, resulting in his car leaving the road, colliding into trees, traveling down an embankment and overturning.

Deputies say the driver’s side airbag was deployed in the car, and evidence shows that the Essenburg was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

They say Essenburg was pronounced dead at the scene, and while there is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs may been a factor in the crash, they are awaiting toxicology reports for a final determination.

Comments / 0

9&10 News
9&10 News

6K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

608K+

Views

Related
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Midland County, MI
City
Edenville, MI
City
Lake, MI
Midland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar on US-131

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist is dead after a single-vehicle crash on US-131 near Big Rapids. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on US-131 and 15 Mile Road after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say the driver left the road and hit one of...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
TODAY.com

At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a massive pile up involving more than 50 cars on Interstate 57 near the Kentucky border. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours. There is no confirmation on what caused the crash but officials believe foggy conditions may have been a factor.March 18, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
The Independent

Florida landfill worker crushed to death after colleague in bulldozer accidentally runs over port-a-potty

A father-of-three in Florida was crushed to death after a bulldozer accidentally ran over a portable toilet he was using, authorities said.Aaron Henderson, 40, who worked at Polk County North Central landfill, was using a port-a-potty at the site on Friday when the bulldozer ran over him.Henderson was crushed under the bulldozer, workers told first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were informed of an accident at the landfill after 5 in the evening.Calling it a “tragic, industrial accident”, the sheriff’s office said that the landfill...
ACCIDENTS
UpNorthLive.com

One person killed in single-vehicle crash

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Otsego County. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to the single vehicle crash at Thumb Lake Road and Lewis road around 9:30 a.m. Thumb Lake Road was shut down for several hours while the troopers...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy