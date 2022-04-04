Edenville Twp. Man Dies in Midland County Car Crash

A 40-year-old Edenville Township man died in a car crash in Midland County on Friday, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a single car crash on North Lake Sanford Road, just south of West Fike Road in Edenville Township.

Their preliminary investigation found that Donald Essenburg, 40, of Edenville Township was driving a 2006 blue Chrysler Pacifica north on North Lake Sanford Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, resulting in his car leaving the road, colliding into trees, traveling down an embankment and overturning.

Deputies say the driver’s side airbag was deployed in the car, and evidence shows that the Essenburg was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

They say Essenburg was pronounced dead at the scene, and while there is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs may been a factor in the crash, they are awaiting toxicology reports for a final determination.