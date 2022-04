What are the worst deals on a new car you can buy right now? See why the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is still on the list and how much some dealers are charging. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is so hard to come by that it's still on Consumer Reports' updated list of the Worst Deals on New Cars (by subscription) you can buy right now. In CR's reports, Kia and Hyundai still have the most overpriced new cars. In the last report, the Crosstrek was priced 18% over Manufactures Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) and now dropped one percentage point.

