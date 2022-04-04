ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

In Photos: Giant bubbles delight Darien kids

By Tyler Sizemore
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIEN — Casey Carle brought his BubbleMania! show to...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kid Trunks Posts Graphic Photos of Face Wound From Hospital Bed

Disclaimer: This article contains images that may be disturbing to some audiences. Early this morning (March 21), Kid Trunks posted a pair of graphic, bloody photos to Instagram, which showed himself in a hospital bed with a significant gash across his chin. Although it is unclear how Trunks received the wound, he alludes to gun violence in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Darien, CT
Entertainment
Darien, CT
Society
Us Weekly

Celebrity Kids Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: Photos

These sweeties are getting their shots! Ciara, Chrissy Teigen and more celebrity parents have taken their kids to get their COVID-19 vaccines amid the pandemic. The Grammy winner was at the White House promoting vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds in November 2021 when her son, Win, crashed the event. The little one crawled around the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Celebrity Kids Wearing Green Outfits for St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Photos

Going green! Scheana Shay, Sabrina Bryan and more celebrity parents dressed their kids in festive outfits while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2022. The Vanderpump Rules star, 36, snapped Thursday, March 17, Instagram photos of her 10-month-old daughter in a tie-dye “Scheananigans Squad” shirt featuring a four-leaf clover. “Who’s getting into scheananigans today!?? @summermoon is,” the […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Bubblemania#The Darien Arts Center
IndieWire

‘Apollo 10 1/2’ Review: NASA Sends a Kid to the Moon in Richard Linklater’s Bittersweet Animated Delight

“Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” introduces itself as a fantastical adventure about a Houston fourth-grader who’s plucked out of school for a confidential NASA mission in the spring of 1969 (those wacky scientists accidentally built the lunar module too small for an adult), but Richard Linklater’s first animated feature since “A Scanner Darkly” isn’t really a story about a kid who secretly paved the way for Neil Armstrong, or even a story about a kid who had any special interest in the stars above. In fact, this semi-autobiographical sketch isn’t really a story at all so much as a sweetly effervescent string of Kodachrome memories from the filmmaker’s own childhood — the childhood of someone who was born in a place without any sense of yesterday, and came of age at a time that was obsessed with tomorrow.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Stamford Advocate

Variety Returns In-Person for Power of Law Breakfast on April 20

Variety announced today the programming for its in-person, invite-only Power of Law Breakfast, presented by City National Bank, on April 20. Variety Power of Law is tied to the annual Legal Impact Report, which profiles the top business lawyers working in entertainment and media. This year’s Power of Law honoree...
TV & VIDEOS
The Tuscaloosa News

Black Warrior Film Festival showcases work by young filmmakers

At 11, Steven Allan Spielberg shot his debut flick, "The Last Train Wreck," clashing toy Lionel cars together. George Orson Welles was 17 in 1933 when he filmed his staged production of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." In 1959, Martin Charles Scorsese was all of 17 while shooting his short film "Vesuvius VI," a Roman epic inspired by the TV detective show "77 Sunset Strip."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Stamford Advocate

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrate ‘Take Me Out’ Broadway Opening Night

A revival of the 2003 Tony-winning best play, headlined by Williams, Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams, “Take Me Out” is the third of 19 new shows that will open this month, continuing the march of star-driven offerings in Broadway’s first regular season since its return after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Williams, who’s best known for his role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” makes his Broadway debut with the revival.
MLB
Stamford Advocate

Haven Hot Chicken, Avelo airlines teaming up to send contest winner to Nashville

You don't have to fly to Nashville to get hot chicken, but a lucky contest winner will soon get the opportunity to travel to the Music City. Haven Hot Chicken, New Haven's first dedicated Nashville hot chicken restaurant, has teamed up with Avelo Airlines, based out of Tweed-New Haven Airport. The businesses will jointly run a month-long social media contest to give away two tickets for the inaugural nonstop round-trip flight from New Haven to Nashville on May 6.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Stamford Advocate

Riko's Pizza announces opening date of new Stamford spot

Riko's Pizza, a local favorite for thin-crust pies, is about to open its newest location in Stamford. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that its new pizzeria at 2010 West Main St., would officially open April 5. Riko's announced plans to relocate to West Main Street from its current...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy