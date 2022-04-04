ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Inside The $52 Million California Home Adam Levine Just Bought

By Tiffany Smith
 1 day ago
Check out the home Adam Levine purchased. The celeb-centric home was once owned by Rob Lowe, and other celebrities. It's beautiful and has great...

House Digest
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

