Inside The $52 Million California Home Adam Levine Just Bought

The ’13 Going On 30′ star has had an off and on relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller for nearly four years. Find out more about him and her past loves here!. Jennifer Garner, 49, has been a mainstay of the TV and movie worlds for over 20 years since getting her big break in the 2001 TV series Alias, after making her earliest appearances during the 90s. Other than her amazing acting abilities, Jennifer’s love life has also garnered much attention during her time in the spotlight. While she was most famously married to Ben Affleck for 13 years and shares three kids with The Tender Bar star, she’s since sparked a connection with businessman John Miller. Find out everything you need to know about John and Jennifer’s past relationships here!

