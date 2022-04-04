ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

PA Ex-Con Who Raped Children Charged With 115 Felonies: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK6je_0ez0y5Qh00
Isaiah John Metz Photo Credit: Newberry Township police department

A 22-year-old former convict who is accused of raping children— among other child sex abuse offenses— has been charged with 115 felonies in York County, police say.

Isaiah John Metz of North 16th Street in Harrisburg, was arrested following a police investigation in the first block of Winding Hill Drive in Goldsboro on Wednesday, March 30, according to a release by the Newberry Township police department.

Metz has been charged with the following according to court documents:

  • Rape of a Child Under 13 (three counts)
  • Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child Less Than 13 (one count)
  • Indecent Assault (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault (one count)
  • Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors (two misdemeanor counts)
  • Misdemeanor Indecent Assault
  • Sexual Abuse of Children (50 counts)
  • Sexual Abuse of Children - Child Pornography (50 counts)

Metz previously served prison time for an assault in Harrisburg in 2018, court records show.

The York County district attorney’s office is handling this case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goldsboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Newberry Township, PA
Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
City
Newberry Township, PA
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Police#Felonies
WFLA

Woman shot ex while swapping children in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said two people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement. During the swap, the female suspect began arguing with the […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

Conway teen involved in police pursuit, charged with two felony counts

Little Rock (KATV) — Conway police were engaged in a vehicle pursuit that involved a teenager Friday night. According to a post from the agency's Twitter and Facebook accounts, officers were traveling eastbound on Skyline Drive when a vehicle with no license plate pulled out in front of their patrol unit from O’Byrant Street at around 7:15 p.m.
CONWAY, AR
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

GOT HIM! Man Who Threatened To Bomb PA Bank Arrested: Police

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for threatening to blow up a bank during an attempted robbery last week in central Pennsylvania, according to local police. Collin Robert Shaab of Conestoga, has been arrested for attempted robbery of the Fulton Bank branch located in the 2400 block of Willow Street on Monday, Mar. 14 at 4:55 p.m., West Lampeter Township police announced a week later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
245K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy