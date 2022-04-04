ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

7 Secret Places with Great Food in Twin Falls

By Jeff
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twin Falls has many good things going on here. It is home to Chobani, beautiful waterfalls, good hiking, and there is good food here. Most people know about Milner's, Scooters, South Market on 2nd, Rock Creek, and many more. There happen to be a few places though a little more off...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake

3K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

725K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
98.3 The Snake

6 Hours From Twin Falls is a Spectacular and Rarely Visited Park

I will go to Capitol Reef National Park. If I can afford the gas! It’s not a long drive from Twin Falls. A little more than six hours, however. The drive through the park is a long excursion. Thrillist has the details if you click here. For some reason, the park isn’t nearly as popular with tourists as neighboring Zion. The latter requires a reservation because of its sheer popularity with the public. You won’t have the competition at Capitol Reef.
News4Jax.com

Great local places to visit during Spring Break

There are so many great places to have fun on Spring Break... and they are all local! Check out some great places you can visit:. Why not spend Spring Break out on the water with your family? Take in the historic St. Augustine backdrop and some of the most amazing wildlife Florida has to offer with Drum Man Charters. Experience catching many different species of fish - anything from the sought-after Red Drum (or Redfish), to Sheepshead, to monster Tarpon.
YOGA
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Twin Falls, ID
Restaurants
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
Twin Falls, ID
Food & Drinks
kmvt

Twin Falls asking for people to pick up their roses

High gas prices affecting local police departments. High gas prices affecting local police departments. Governor Brad Little signs an appropriation bill for Commission on Aging. Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans. Updated: 23 hours ago. Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Court#Market Place#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Great Food#Chobani#Happy Landing Restaurant
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report rarely changes its menu. The fast-food chain was built on the idea of offering the same experience, whether you dine in Chicago or Orlando. That has now grown into a global experience, making it somewhat difficult for the company to make major additions.
RESTAURANTS
kmvt

Art Alley returns to downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Street art is making a comeback in downtown Twin Falls, with a lot of appeal for what is known as Art Alley. Art Alley is hidden behind Milner’s Gate restaurant and was established in 2011. People were able to paint murals on the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Unlimited Jumping at Jump Time in Twin Falls

With many kids out of school today, parents will be looking for a way to get them out of the house. One great way to do that is to take them to Jump Time. For St. Patty's Day, they are having a special for only $17 you can have unlimited jumping time for the whole day. Don't miss your chance to get some exercise, wear the kids out, and have some fun for as long as your heart desires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kmvt

Behind the Business: The Twin Falls Zoological Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Located right within the Magic Valley Mall, a trip to the jungle will be awaiting you in the future. “We basically started out as an exotic animal rescue for the Magic Valley, and that kind of grew to cover a large portion of the state of Idaho,” said Josh Dowding, the executive director of the Twin Falls Zoological Center.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Events and Activities Around Twin Falls This Weekend, April 1- 3

Spring is here and April has officially begun. With the weather being nice, the snow is gone and there is much to do to lose that winter weight and to enjoy being able to leave the house again. The Magic Valley has plenty going on this month, but this weekend alone has so many events, it is impossible to make them all. Here are some of the things taking place this weekend that you will want to attend and not miss out on.
95.7 KEZJ

New Arcade for Adults Opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls newest adult hangout spot is now open with an official grand opening featuring a music and dart competition. The Dugout Sports Bar, located in the Centennial Square Shopping Mall on Blue Lakes Blvd, officially opened its doors on March 10, and is hosting an official grand opening this coming weekend with a music bingo competition Friday March 25, and dart tournament on Saturday March 26. The Dugout is an arcade for adults 21 years of age and up who might want to play a game with a snack and beer or glass of wine. According to their Facebook page the Dugout has a variety of games including dart boards, foosball, shuffle boards and other games. The new business also hosts a number of leagues associated with the games and bingo karaoke on various nights. Hours of operation are seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Knock Around Your Friends And Family With Twin Falls One Of A Kind Vendor

The newest mobile vendor has arrived in Twin Falls. Knockerball is a one-of-a-kind family fun activity that is now available for private parties and more. Have you seen those giant inflatable balls that you can climb inside and roll around or bounce off things? Yes, it is exactly that. There are several different types of inflatable balls you can safely knock around your friends and family! It is family-friendly, safe, and pretty great exercise. I just want to climb in one and roll down a hill.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy