Businesses looking to build a culture of innovation often encourage their employees to act like entrepreneurs. What they usually mean is that they want a conveyor belt of innovative, high-impact ideas ready for market—a sort of internal incubator program. It’s based on a vision of entrepreneurs as people who love taking big bets, who swing for the bleachers and either connect or happily take away the learnings to apply to their next at-bat. They imagine risk-embracing folks who are all about failing fast, failing forward, and failing better.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO