El Paso, TX

Parrots in a box: CBP stops 2nd bird-smuggling attempt in less than a month

By Julian Resendiz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized five live parrots from a motorist who it accused of trying to get them past a port of entry hidden in a shoebox. The seizure took place March 30 after a vehicle with two occupants...

