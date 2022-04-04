How to Back Up Your PlayStation 5 Data

PlayStation has made a popular and new PS5 game free for a limited time via PlayStation Plus. To couple this, Sony is giving PS5 users who don't have a PS Plus account a limited-time free trial. As you may know, today GTA 5 and GTA Online come to PS5, as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For the release, PlayStation has nabbed exclusivity of the latter, but it's locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. All PS Plus subscribers on PS5 can redeem GTA Online as a standalone title for free through June 14. If redeemed through PlayStation Plus, the game is tied to the subscription, which means if the subscription lapses, access to the game will be restricted until the subscription is renewed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 DAYS AGO