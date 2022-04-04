GM recalls 681,000 small SUVs due to windshield wiper issues

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
DETROIT -- Despite efforts to avoid a recall, General Motors announced Tuesday it will recall an estimated 740,000 SUVs because the headlights are too bright for other vehicles on the road. According to the Associated Press, certain models of GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 are impacted because of the issue.
General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM’s 2019 petition to declare the issue...
FORD Motor is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the US to fix issues with oil leaks and trailer breaking systems. The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines. A housing can crack and oil can leak...
Volkswagen recalled 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a wiring issue could impact the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars. The recall includes the 2019 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Volkswagen...
Back in October, General Motors debuted the fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, unveiling a long list of updates and changes for the popular pickup truck. Now, GM Authority has learned General Motors’ recommended powertrain mix for dealers stocking the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4. The 2022 GMC Sierra AT4...
Cross-town rivals Ford and General Motors are both in the midst of their own major EV push that involves huge investments and grand plans for mass electric vehicle production. As the two iconic American automakers are bitter rivals, both often mimic each others’ moves, launching similar certified pre-owned vehicle services, driver-assist technology, and even warning dealers about slapping excessive markups on desirable new products. However, it doesn’t seem as if GM will copy a recently announced Ford reorganization plan that will split its operations into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – according to the Detroit Free Press.
March 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N)and General Motors (GM.N) will each halt production next week at a Michigan plant due to parts shortages, the two companies said separately on Thursday. No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford said it would suspend production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant next week,...
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won’t work. The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines. A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, which can create a fire hazard.
Comments / 0