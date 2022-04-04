66-year-old Cedar City man dead after attempting to exit vehicle that rolled over

A Cedar City man was killed early Monday after an apparent rollover accident on the 1900 block of 2300 West, according to police.

The man, identified as a 66-year-old local resident, was found at approximately 6:22 a.m. attempting to exit the vehicle and losing consciousness, according to a release from the Cedar City Police Department.

An initial investigation suggested the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a sharp turn. No others were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

An Iron County Sheriff's deputy came upon the accident, joining other officers in an attempt to provide medical help.

The man's identity was not being released, pending the notification of his next of kin, according to the release. The incident was still under investigation.