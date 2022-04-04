ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Cuban migrant shot dead inside Juarez grocery store

By Roberto Delgago
Border Report
Border Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrYN3_0ez0uDyk00

EL PASO, Texas ( Border Report ) – Juarez police are investigating the murder of a Cuban national fatally wounded inside a grocery store and seafood restaurant early Sunday, a newspaper reported.

The victim inside the Abarrotes Habanero business on the corner of Napoles and Arco streets when he was attacked. A neighbor drove him to the IMSS-66 hospital in Juarez, where he was dead on arrival, El Diario reported .

The unidentified man, whom neighbors said was a long-time resident of the area, was among eight people murdered in Juarez between Saturday and Sunday.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Immigrant advocacy groups on both sides of the border have long pointed out how dangerous Juarez and other Mexican cities are for migrants. Experts estimate at least 10,000 migrants from the Caribbean, Central and South America are in Juarez, most of them waiting for the U.S. border to reopen for asylum seekers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 2

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juarez#Mexico#Seafood Restaurant#Cuban#Murder#El Diario#Mexican#Central And South America#Borderreport
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

3K+
Followers
629
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy