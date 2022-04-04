ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State offers Summer Advantage for students

By Biancca Ball
STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will offer a fast track for students with an expanded summer curriculum.

MSU’s 2022 edition of Summer Advantage allows scholars at every level to choose from in-person and online classes in four convenient sessions running from May 16 to Aug. 4.

“Summer is a season for learning and growth at Mississippi State,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “MSU Summer Advantage considers the needs of all students by offering a wide variety of courses and study options that make a high-quality college education more accessible and convenient than ever before.”

Current students can enroll in MSU Summer Advantage to get a head start on the fall semester, finish core course requirements, take classes within majors or pick up extra credits to accelerate graduation.

MFlex sent to Mississippi governor for consideration

Meanwhile, students around the world can take online courses with degree and certificate programs developed and taught by MSU faculty.

Students beyond college can benefit from a refresher course, earn recertification, expand business skills or learn a new subject. The schedule includes multiple campus and online courses of varying lengths between May and August to accommodate many needs and interests.

“We invite students from around the world to consider MSU Summer Advantage,” said Keenum. “Participating in this initiative is a great way to enjoy the best of summer and the best of Mississippi State University.”

